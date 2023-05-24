Saka ‘really happy’ after signing new Arsenal contract

Bukayo Saka is delighted to have signed a new contract with Arsenal.

The England winger has penned terms to 2027.

Saka said: “I’m just really happy. There’s been a lot of talking and it’s been a while, but I’m here now. I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step. It’s a beautiful club – look where we are.

“For me, it’s about achieving my personal ambitions; how much I push myself and demand from myself each game, week in, week out. Then I have all the right people around me in terms of family, and when I come to the training ground, my teammates, the coaching staff.

“I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be, and that’s why I’m happy to stay here and be here for the future, because I really believe that we can achieve big things.”

Saka admits he’s excited by the prospect of Champions League football next season.