Saka interested in Liverpool move

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka would be interested in a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool, according to a report.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has elevated his game to new heights under Mikel Arteta and is enjoying the current campaign in front of goal, netting six times and providing four assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal are believed to be keen to tie Saka down to a new contract, with one report claiming that a six-year deal is on the table.

However, the Transfer Window Podcast reports that the England international and his representatives are ‘interested’ at the prospect of joining Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is understood to be on the lookout for long-term replacements for attacking trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who will all be in their 30s at the start of next season.

Saka, who is under contract at the Emirates Stadium until June 2024, has played 109 times in all tournaments for the Gunners since making his debut in November 2018, scoring 17 goals and registering 25 assists.