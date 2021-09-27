Saka insists Arsenal can win trophies

Bukayo Saka believes Arsenal can enjoy a successful campaign and win silverware, following their 3-1 victory over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners claimed their third successive Premier League victory, though their most recent triumph against Spurs on Sunday will have given Mikel Arteta a huge boost, having previously been under pressure earlier on this season.

Saka – who set up Emile Smith Rowe’s opening goal, before scoring Arsenal’s third – believes Arteta’s youthful squad can “achieve anything” and he aims to win a trophy with the club this season.

“We can achieve anything, no matter what age. With age comes experience but we have a lot of experience in this squad anyway which helps us,” Saka told the Evening Standard.

“We have a lot of quality and enough experience to achieve a lot. We’re going to take it game by game but if we play like this we have enough quality to win trophies.

“We’re getting closer as a team, getting more team spirit, so things are looking good. If we play like that all the time, we have a strong chance of doing well this season and winning some trophies. This is one game (against Tottenham), we have to do it again the next week and the next week.”

Arsenal have moved up to 10th in the Premier League table, above Spurs on goal difference and four points behind the top four.