Bukayo Saka has been adjudged Arsenal’s Player of the month for December.

The teenage forward was the overwhelming winner after a string of superb displays, despite some mixed results in the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Saka played a key role in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal against Southampton, and then scored the third in the club’s crucial victory against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium.

The England international then claimed a brilliant assist for Alex Lacazette as Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion in the final game of 2020.

Saka claimed more than 70 per cent of the votes cast, with Kieran Tierney in second place and Lacazette in third.