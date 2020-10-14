Allan Saint-Maximin has signed a new six-year deal at Newcastle.

The French winger signed an initial six-year deal when he signed for £16 million from Nice last summer, but has now agreed on an additional year and bumper pay rise.

The new deal will keep him contracted to Newcastle until 2026 and brings him in line with the club’s top earners.

Speaking to NUTV, Newcastle’s official channel, Saint-Maximin said: “I’ve played for a lot of clubs – Monaco, Nice, in Germany, but Newcastle, I feel like it’s my home. The supporters give me a lot of love, the coach too, and my partners on the pitch.

“Everybody gives me love and when you have this, I feel it’s my home and I hope this stays my home for a long time.

“Every club I’d been before, the fans loved me – but not like the Newcastle fans. That’s really important, because for me, you have the football and everything, but you have the human and they give me something different. So if I can give back to the supporters and to the club with a new deal, I’m really happy.”

The 23-year-old quickly established himself as a fan favourite last season. His direct, attacking style of play led to four goals in 30 appearances.