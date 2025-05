Sailors, ship convicted, fined $4.3m for cocaine trafficking from Brazil to Nigeria

After over three years of diligent prosecution by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), a Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Justice Daniel Osiagor has convicted 10 Thai sailors and their vessel: MV Chayanee Naree, and fined $4.3 million for trafficking 32.9 kilograms of cocaine from Brazil into Nigeria through the Apapa seaport, Lagos.

The convicted sailors who are all nationals of Thailand are: Krilerk Tanakhan; Boonlert Hansoongnern; Jakkarin Booncharoen; Thammarong Put-tlek; Worrapat Paopinta; Marut Kantaprom; Werapat Somboonying; Urkit Amsri; Panudet Jaisuk and Amrat Thawom.

They were first arraigned before the court along with nine Nigerian suspects by NDLEA in February 2022 on offences bordering on conspiracy and unlawful transportation of the illicit drug consignment from Brazil to Nigeria.

The vessel, convicted sailors, and nine Nigerians were arrested on October 13, 2021 at the Apapa port in Lagos State.

The Nigerian suspects are: Samuel Messiah; Ishaya Maisamari; Ilesanmi Ayo Abbey; Osabeye Stephen; Gbenga Ogunfadeke; Kayode Buletiri; Rilwan Omotosho Liasu; Saidi Sule Alani and Jamiu Adewale Yusuf.

They were all subsequently charged to court over the illegal acts which NDLEA prosecutors argued contravened sections 11(a), 11 (b), and 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under the same Act.

The convicted sailors had initially made a no-case submission, which was dismissed following submissions by the prosecution that a prima facie case had been established against the vessel and its crew members.

As a result, the trial judge ordered the convicted Thai sailors and others to open their defence on the charges against them.

Following the court ruling, the convicted sailors opted for a plea bargain agreement with the NDLEA, and as a result, Justice Osiagor delivered his ruling at the resumed hearing of the matter on May 15, 2025.

Among other penalties, the judge convicted the Vessel MV Chayanee Naree for unlawful transportation of 32.9kg of cocaine into Nigeria and ordered to pay a fine of $4 million or its Naira equivalent.

The 2nd to 11th defendants were convicted under section 25 of the NDLEA Act for permitting the use of the vessel for the unlawful transportation of 32.9kg of cocaine.

The 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants were ordered to pay N100,000 each as punishment for the offence and in addition restitution in the sum of $50,000 each or its equivalent in Naira to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The 5th to 11th defendants are to pay N100,000 each and restitution in the sum of $30,000, bringing the total amount payable to $4.36 million.

Justice Osiagor thereafter adjourned the trial of the nine Nigerian suspects to June 25.

While the prosecution was led by the Agency’s Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, DCGN Theresa Asuquo, supported by A. Adebayo and Paul Awogbuyi, the defence team was led by the trio of Messrs Babajide Koku, Femi Atoyebi and Tunde Adejuyigbe, all Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

In his reaction, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), said the court ruling was a strong message to the international drug cartel and their local collaborators that Nigeria will never be a safe hub for illicit drug trafficking.

Marwa commended the NDLEA prosecution team and officers of the Apapa Strategic Command involved in the arrest, seizure, and investigation of the shipment for their diligence and resilience in following the case to a logical conclusion.

He charged them not to relent in pursuing the other part of the case still pending.

