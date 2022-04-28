Sailor docked for alleged N2 million shipping fraud

A 45-year-old sailor, Bolaji Lawal, was on Thursday docked brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding a man of N2million.

The resident of Apapa area of Lagos is facing a three count charge of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

Lawal, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at noon on November 23, 2021 at Liverpool area of Apapa, Lagos.

Olaluwoye said the complainant, Martins Hungbo, paid the defendant N2 million to enable him transport diesel from Lagos to Cotonou.

She said that the defendant collected the payment and blocked the complainant on his phone.

The offence, she said, contravenes the provisions of sections 314, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 314 is punishable by 15 years imprisonment for obtaining by false pretences, while 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for the offence of stealing.

Chief Magistrate Linda Balogun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Balogun further directed that each of the sureties must be in a paid employment and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The court held that the sureties must also submit copies of their National Identification Number and Bank Verification Number to the court.

She added that they must also submit evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Balogun adjourned the case until May 12 for mention.