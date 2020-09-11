Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc has introduced a branded ankara uniform for its frontline operations staff to showcase the Nigerian culture to the world through the company’s day to day operations.

Its Manager, Corporate Communications, Vanessa Uansohia, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Uansohia said: “As an indigenous company with a global soul that was an arm of the Nigerian Airways before it was acquired by SIFAX Group, SAHCO has always been proud to showcase Nigerian culture to the world through quality services to clients.

“More so, the introduction of the ankara uniforms coincides with the 60th anniversary of the existence of Nigeria as a country.”

She said the new uniform’s theme was a fusion of abstract shapes of orange and dark grey, which was SAHCO’s brand colours all incorporated in a Nigerian themed ankara design.

She said: “These uniforms will help create more awareness about SAHCO’s brand while also promoting the Nigerian culture since the first point of contact to SAHCO as a company is usually through the frontline staff.

“The focus of the uniform is not to change the ones used by operation staff, but to have an additional uniform that aims at projecting the ‘Buy Nigeria to Grow the Naira’ slogan and to promote the Nigerian cultural heritage and pride.”

Uansohia said SAHCO had produced contactless sanitising station in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic to all visitors to the company’s facilities.

She said: “The sanitising station which was constructed from locally sourced materials is fitted with a speech sensor system that senses human presence.

“After which it automatically plays COVID-19 educational information to the hearings of users.”

According to her, the sanitising machine is contactless and fitted with different compartments – running water, liquid soap, alcohol-based hand sanitiser, wipes, hand dryer and waste-bin.

Uansohia said: “All these are controlled with pedals so as to prevent contacts by multiple users.

“Furthermore, the station is solar powered in a bid to promote green energy.”

According to Uansohia, it is not the first equipment that has been produced by the engineering and maintenance team of SAHCO.

She said recently the team produced a fuel bowser that was used to fuel ground support equipment on the ramp and they had also produced baggage carts, all from locally sourced materials.