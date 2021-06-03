Sahara Power Group, Africa’s largest privately-run power business has reiterated its commitment to reducing carbon emission through support for cycling at its sprawling Egbin Power facility and environmentally sustainable projects.

According to the World Health Organization, walking and cycling can reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, certain cancers, diabetes, and even death.

Speaking on Thursday, during the World Bicycle Day event in Egbin (celebrated every June 3), Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, said strict adherence to global environmental sustainability standards drives operations across its operating entities – Egbin Power, Ikeja Electric, and First Independent Power Limited.

Adesina said Egbin had since established a cycling culture following the introduction of 150 bicycles to facilitate clean commuting by employees, healthy living, and enhanced productivity. He said Egbin operates a closed-circuit water system to conserve energy and water, a process that has helped preserve trillions of liters of fresh water over the years.

He said Egbin had since deployed electric buggies and 29 electric scooters for commuting to entrench a culture of clean energy in its operations and interactions with external stakeholders and the environment. “Celebrating the World bicycle day reinforces our commitment and shared passion at Sahara to make our environment healthy to drive enhanced productivity and sustainable to support the well-being of future generations,” he said.

Sahara Power plans to deploy 500 bicycles and additional 200 electric scooters to enhance its climate action campaign, in addition to ongoing green operations/policies, tree planting, monthly walk-to-work exercises and sundry multiple stakeholder collaboration.

Egbin celebrated the day with a “Cycling Hour” event that involved individual and group cycling around the plant as well as presentations at Egbin Powerfields Schools to create generational awareness. “Cycling has become a way of life at Egbin, and we are seeing the impact of this on our productivity and performance. We will continue to support ongoing global campaigns geared towards making our planet cleaner and healthier,” Adesina stated.

Sahara Power’s parent company, Sahara Group promotes green energy and environmental sustainability through partnerships with global organisations like the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the activities of the Sahara Foundation with focus on access to clean energy and sustainable environments.

Sahara pioneered the commencement of an electronic billing system (e-billing) through Ikeja Electric Plc, the Group’s power distribution arm, to raise awareness and inspire action towards environmental conservation in the energy sector. Egbin Power’s investment in an oxygen bottling facility on the plant to harness the oxygen generated as a by-product, facilitates free supply of oxygen to support ICU operations in medical facilities.

The United Nations on April 12, 2018, adopted resolution A/RES/72/272, declaring June 3 as World Bicycle Day in apparent acknowledgment of the uniqueness and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries. The UN resolution recognised the bicycle as a simple, affordable, reliable, clean, and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation which has a positive impact on climate.