Sahara leaders named in African Energy Chamber’s ‘20 Under 40’ Rising Stars list

Sahara Group, a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate, is celebrating the recognition of two of its business leaders on the African Energy Chamber’s 2025 “20 Under 40 Energy Women Rising Stars” list, a landmark that reinforces the company’s role in shaping the next generation of global energy leadership.

Mariah Lucciano-Gabriel, Head of Integrated Gas Ventures at Asharami Energy, and Yetunde Sorinola, Chief Financial Officer of Egbin Power Plc, were named among the continent’s rising stars for their outstanding contributions to Africa’s energy sector.

Their recognition reflects a wider global shift as the energy industry navigates the twin imperatives of expanding access to power and advancing a just energy transition.

The “20 Under 40” list shines an international spotlight on women who are redefining Africa’s oil, gas, and renewable industries, at a time when the continent’s leadership in innovation and resilience is increasingly shaping global conversations.

Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka, Executive Director at Sahara Group, described the recognition as evidence of Sahara’s long-standing commitment to empowering leaders who drive impact across Africa and beyond. “Mariah and Yetunde embody the Sahara spirit of resilience, innovation, and excellence. Their achievements demonstrate our commitment to Making A Difference by nurturing talent that can thrive on the global stage while bringing energy to life responsibly for communities across the continent and the globe,” she said.

Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications at Sahara Group, said the recognition also reflects Sahara’s people-focused strategy across the energy value chain. “At Sahara, our people strategy is centered on growing expertise and giving our employees platforms to express their abilities maximally, both within and outside the workplace. Our core values of being disruptively creative and ambidextrous empower every member of our team to harness their potential, drive innovation, and deliver impact that transcends borders,” Obioma noted.

As Head of Integrated Gas Ventures, Lucciano-Gabriel has been a driving force behind Sahara’s midstream gas business, accelerating revenue growth and expanding access to cleaner energy. “Being named among such a dynamic cohort of women is a powerful reminder that Africa has the talent and vision to lead global energy conversations,” she said. “This recognition inspires me to keep pushing boundaries, driving innovative gas solutions that can fuel inclusive growth” Lucciano-Gabriel added.

Sorinola, who leads the finance operations of Egbin Power Plc — Africa’s largest privately-owned thermal power plant — has built a reputation for strong governance, compliance, and financial stewardship of capital-intensive projects. “This honor belongs to the entire Egbin and Sahara team whose collective drive makes our work possible,” Sorinola noted. “We know that reliable power is the bedrock of economic progress and community empowerments and our focus at Sahara remains on championing financial governance, sustainability, and mentoring the next generation of leaders who will power Africa’s future.”

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, added “These women are not only recognized for their amazing careers, but for their work and commitment across their respective communities. This is what happens when women are given opportunities to lead in the industry; going beyond executing their jobs to championing communities and mentoring others to become part of the larger African energy family.”With operations in over 42 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Sahara Group continues to drive equitable career growth across an inimitably diverse and growing workforce of more than 5,000 irrepressible people committed to Making A Difference, bringing energy to life responsibly.

