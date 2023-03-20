Sahara launches ‘MAD’ e-zine to share sustainable impact stories

Leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group has launched ‘MAD’, its impact-driven publication aimed at sharing inspiring stories on how Sahara is making a difference.

Speaking on the publication, Bethel Obioma, Head Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, said that the MAD e-zine would be a monthly digital publication featuring individuals, businesses and communities that have been positively impacted by Sahara’s interventions and projects. “MAD is the word that aptly describes the core of what we live for at Sahara Group and it means, Making A Difference. Being ‘MAD’ propels our vision of bringing energy to life responsibly across our locations in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East” he further stated.

The pilot edition of the MAD e-zine features a Sahara Scholar, Jesulayomi Ajayi, who participated in the prestigious Sahara Graduate Management Trainee Programme in 2021 and got an on-the-spot scholarship to pursue a Masters Degree in Robotics and Autonomous Systems at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom.

“I went into an interview looking to get a job and I left there with the funding I needed to pursue my M.Sc” Jesulayomi said. “How thankful I am to Sahara Group cannot be put into words. Without them, I would not have been able to achieve everything I did in the last 18 months. I’ve gained tremendous skills on the hardware and software sides of robotics, and I am optimistic about the possibilities in my future from this” he added.

Ajayi who now works as a software developer for one the top technology firms in the United Kingdom said he is expanding his skillset in robot programming using ROS (Robot Operating System) and plans to use the knowledge he has gained to implement sustainable solutions for agricultural practices using industrial robots.

According to Obioma, “the experience of Jesulayomi is one that gives Sahara the impetus to touch more lives as we have been doing for almost three decades.”

Sahara Group is committed to Making A Difference responsibly, distinctively standing out as an enabler of transformative and sustainable solutions everywhere Sahara operates, giving wings to aspirations, and birthing solutions for the future, today.

MAD can be accessed by visiting bit.ly/MADe-zine It will also be available on Sahara Group’s social media channels (@iamsaharagroup) and a dedicated QR code.