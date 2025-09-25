Sahara Group’s Afam 2 power plant contributes 160MW to national grid

Sahara Group’s Afam 2 Power Plant in Rivers State has successfully ramped up generation to 160MW, boosting power supply to Nigeria’s national grid and advancing the nation’s energy reliability agenda.

Commissioned by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 5, 2025, the 180MW Afam 2 Power Plant has emerged as a critical contributor to the nation’s energy sector.

The plant’s performance reflects Sahara Group’s commitment to bringing energy to life responsibly, ensuring reliable power for homes, communities, and businesses nationwide.

Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, Dr. Kola Adesina, described the milestone as an attestation to Sahara’s top-notch human capital and unwavering vision of lighting up Africa.

“It is noteworthy that this achievement was recorded with zero downtime incidents, reflecting the expertise and technical excellence of the team on ground. We are proud of the team and our collective achievement,” he said.

A subsidiary of Sahara Group, a global energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Power Group is a foremost private power business in Africa, with affiliates including Egbin Power Plc, largest privately run thermal plant in sub-Saharan Africa, Ikeja Electric Plc, biggest power distribution company in Nigeria and First Independent Power Limited, a leading generation company in Nigeria.

Also Read

Adesina said the ramp-up to 160MW at Afam 2 was made possible by recent improvements in gas supply and ongoing infrastrucure upgrades, enabling the plant to optimize its output in line with national demand.

He noted that the plant plays a pivotal role in Sahara Group’s broader strategy of delivering cleaner, more reliable energy solutions to support socio-economic growth.

Explaining that the achievement underscores Sahara Group’s alignment with the Federal Government’s energy transition and infrastructure development goals, Adesina added, “Sahara Group is grateful for the collaboration and support from regulators, stakeholders, and host communities in our bid to to drive inclusive energy access across Nigeria.”