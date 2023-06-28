Sahara Group, University of Nairobi to promote sustainability in Kenya

Leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, and the University of Nairobi are working towards establishing a partnership aimed at involving more young Kenyans in the nation’s march towards sustainability.

Both organisations met at the University’s Corporate Affairs Division in Nairobi, the capital of the East African country.

They met to chart a course for a sustainable future in Kenya through collaboration that will focus on giving students mainstream participation.

The partnership will prioritise using innovation challenges, Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics contests, creative writing and debate competitions, and thought leadership platforms to facilitate generational sustainability in Kenya.

Speaking following the meeting in Nairobi, Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, said the partnership would be driven by the Sahara Group Foundation, Sahara’s directorate for sustainability, and Asharami Synergy Limited, the energy conglomerate’s downstream company in Kenya.

Obioma said: “Sahara Group is on a mission to spearhead Africa’s march towards sustainability and an inclusive energy transition and we welcome this opportunity to work with the University of Nairobi with great excitement.

“Together, we can enhance awareness creation and ultimately birth innovations that will create sustainable livelihoods and economic development in Kenya.”

Obioma said the partnership would commence with the involvement a creative writing competition for university students in Kenya.

He added: “How and what young Kenyans understand about the terms climate change, climate action, and energy transition will play a critical role in leveraging their energies and skills in promoting sustainability.

“Hopefully, through the art of storytelling, we expect the competition to create more awareness among young Kenyans and inspire innovative solutions that will help address environmental, social, and economic challenges in Kenya.”

Director of Corporate Affairs, University of Nairobi, John Orindi, said the planned partnership resonates with the institution’s ongoing efforts towards empowering students to become change agents for sustainability in Kenya.

Orindi said: “The creative writing contest presents another opportunity for our students to contribute towards raising awareness and proffering solutions for issues like deforestation and pollution and suggest renewable energy solutions to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and adoption of clean energy technologies in households and businesses.”

According to Orindi, the partnership can add more traction to sustainable waste management through initiatives on improved collection and the recycling of waste materials to conserve the environment.

Lavinah Gonah, Operations Manager, Asharami Synergy Kenya, said the company remained committed to investing in and supporting partnerships that will create jobs, promote sustainable development, and galvanise action among young Kenyans as active participants in promoting sustainability in Kenya.

Gonah said: “Scheduled to run from July 1 to August 12, 2023, the competition is open to university students in Kenya.

“They are to send in short stories on: ‘Creating a sustainable path for Africa’s energy transition,’ to creativekenyans@sahara-group.com.

“Entries should be in the form of creative stories that can facilitate the understanding and participation of primary/secondary students in conversations regarding energy access and sustainability.”

—