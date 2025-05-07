Sahara Group Foundation relaunches MADAA initiative to drive home-grown innovation

The move by Sahara Group Foundation to discover visionary entrepreneurs who harness local and natural resources to address everyday challenges, has moved a notch higher, with the repositioning of its flagship ‘Making A Difference Around Africa (MADAA)’ initiative, now termed ‘MADAA Reloaded,’ to further empower African entrepreneurs with enhanced access to markets, technology, and business advisory support.

According to the Foundation, during its relaunch of the initiative in Lagos yesterday, the refreshed initiative seeks to identify and support visionary entrepreneurs who are leveraging local and natural resources to solve everyday challenges through sustainable business models.

Speaking during the launch, Director of the Foundation, Chidilim Menakaya, said the repositioning reflects the organisation’s continued commitment to inclusive development and sustainable innovation across the continent.

“Through the MADAA initiative, we aim to connect entrepreneurs with opportunities that will grow their businesses and ultimately unlock Africa’s potential for inclusive development,” Menakaya said.

“The initial MADAA application cycle unveiled a remarkable depth of entrepreneurial talent across Africa.

“Although we were inspired by the strong interest, it became evident that we needed to broaden our scope and criteria to reach even more extraordinary individuals whose innovations can truly transform their communities,” she further noted.

Menakaya said the initiative will provide selected innovators with the necessary tools, networks, and funding to transform their ideas into scalable, impact-driven enterprises.

She added that the programme will empower entrepreneurs to create businesses that not only thrive but also contribute to the protection and preservation of Africa’s natural environment.

Speaking on the broader vision of the initiative, the Board Chairman of Sahara Group Foundation, Emeka Onwuamaegbu, emphasised the importance of nurturing unconventional ideas among Africa’s youth.

“With MADAA Reloaded, we are committed to ensuring that successful participants are positioned for long-term success through visibility, mentorship, and access to other initiatives of the Foundation like the Sahara Impact Fund (SIF) which will provide additional capital to scale their ventures.

“By connecting them with a broader network of investors, business leaders, and strategic partners, MADAA creates pathways that allow these entrepreneurs to scale their impact, leading to lasting social and economic change,” he explained.

On his part, Kola Adeshina, the group managing director (GMD) of Sahara Group, said only innovators who provide unique home-grown solutions using natural resources will be selected for the programme.

He urged Nigerian youths to take advantage of the opportunity to scale their ideas, noting that the 2025 edition will equip selected candidates with the funding, technical support, and market access needed to scale their ideas into high-impact businesses.

The GMD however stressed that a major emphasis will be placed on businesses that incorporate sustainable use of natural resources and contribute to environmental conservation.

Applications for the programme remain open until May 31, while successful candidates will be shortlisted in June.

Interested candidates can apply at www.saharagroupfoundation.org.

