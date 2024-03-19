Sahara Group Foundation donates state-of-the-art equipment to hospitals

Sahara Group Foundation, the Personal and Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Sahara Group, has once again demonstrated its dedication to fostering sustainable societies.

In a recent initiative, the Foundation donated state-of-the-art medical equipment to three major hospitals in Abuja.

The hospitals that benefitted are National Hospital, Garki; Federal Medical Centre, Jabi; and Maitama District Hospital, Maitama.

This significant contribution aligns with the Foundation’s strategic commitment to sustainability, aiming to enhance the quality of life in its host communities and beyond.

Following the decommissioning of the THISDAY Dome COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre in FCT-Abuja, an initiative led by a consortium of private sector organisations, spearheaded by the Sahara Group, the Foundation made a decision to reallocate essential medical equipment originally procured for the facility to various health centres across the nation.

This effort was complemented by the procurement of new essential medical items, a positive step towards improving healthcare access and treatments nationwide.

The donated equipment encompasses a range of crucial medical devices, including Dialysis Machines, Ventilators, Automatic Dialysis Chairs, Oxygen Tanks, ICU Medical Beds, Suction Units, Monitors, Medical Beds, ICU Medical Beds and Drip stands.

During the official handover ceremonies held across the three hospitals, Ejiro Gray, Director of Sahara Group Foundation, underscored the Foundation’s commitment to creating sustainable impact.

Gray said: “The Foundation’s mission is to continuously impact lives and communities positively, and the donation of these medical equipment is yet another expression of its transformative drive.”

Gray encouraged the recipients to effectively manage the donated items, while reinforcing Sahara Group Foundation’s dedication to promoting a healthier and more resilient society.

Also speaking at the event was the Executive Director of Sahara Group, Alex Cole, who emphasised the significance of community engagement and strategic partnerships between Sahara Group and institutions dedicated to improving lives.

Cole added: “Health is a fundamental human right, and through this donation, Sahara Group is contributing to improved access to quality healthcare services for all.”

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director, National Hospital, Garki, Muhammad Raji Mahmud, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Sahara Group and Sahara Group Foundation for the laudable gesture.

Mahmud stated: “The donated items will significantly enhance our hospital’s capacity to deliver exceptional healthcare services, reinforcing our commitment to providing cutting-edge medical care for our patients.”

The Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Professor Saad Ahmed, who also spoke at the event, stressed the importance of this generous gesture.

Ahmed said: “The equipment will not only strengthen the Hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services to its community, but also significantly elevate our capacity to meet the healthcare needs of our patients.”

In his own address, Dr. Igbinovia Imuetinyan, Medical Director, Maitama District Hospital, commended the Sahara Group Foundation for being an exemplary socially responsible organisation.

Imuetinyan said: “The donated items will contribute significantly to our healthcare mission, making a lasting impact on the well-being of our patients.”

The Sahara Group Foundation’s commitment to building sustainable societies is unwavering, and initiatives like this showcase the organisation as an exemplary leader in the social development sector.

So far, Sahara Group Foundation has donated essential medical equipment to four hospitals, including University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo State; National Hospital, Garki; Federal Medical Centre, Jabi; and Maitama District Hospital, Abuja.

This sustainable drive is ongoing, with additional hospitals in Lagos and Rivers States, Nigeria scheduled to receive the next batch of donations.