Sahara Group boosts future upstream talent with graduate programme

Sahara Group’s Upstream subsidiary, Asharami Energy, has opened applications for its prestigious Sahara Upstream Graduate Engineer Programme in line with its commitment to shaping, transforming, and sustaining Africa’s upstream oil and gas expertise.

Bethel Obioma, Head of Corporate Communications, said the programme will steer bright engineering graduates through critical learning activities.

Obioma said it will also prepare them for strategic technical and leadership positions across Sahara’s upstream operations.

He said: “This is a M.A.D opportunity, one that gives future leaders of the upstream sector a platform for making a difference in the industry.

“Our graduate trainee programmes are highly sought-after and celebrated for producing outstanding alumni who have become notable leaders across the oil and gas value chain.”

According to Leste Aihevba, Chief Technical Officer at Asharami Energy: “This is the launch pad young engineers need for seamless career progression in the upstream sector as the programme offers an immersive experience into all aspects of upstream operations, with the ultimate goal of making participants globally competitive business leaders.”

Emilomo Arorote, Group Head, HR, Sahara Group, said successful applicants will experience seamless “career acceleration”.

Arorote added: “We are shaping professionals who will ultimately drive Africa’s energy future, reinforcing our dedication to leading sustainable development.

“Graduates from our GMT programmes are already driving critical aspects of Sahara’s operations across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Osahon Hamid-Osazuwa, an alumnus of the programme, said” “My rotation across work streams at Sahara Group has been a rewarding journey.

“Working as a Geoscientist deepened my understanding of subsurface evaluations, while my current role in Well Engineering has broadened my perspective on well delivery and drilling operations.

“The experience has made me more versatile, deepening my understanding of the upstream value chain.”

Another alumnus, Anna Aribatise, said: “Going through the programme gave me the opportunity for top-level exposure and pushed me beyond my comfort zone to achieve what once seemed impossible.

“Sahara gives you platforms for growth and excellence.”

The Sahara Upstream Graduate Engineer Programme is open to recent graduates with degrees in Petroleum, Mechanical, Chemical Engineering or Geosciences.

The application process commences on May 23, 2025 and closes on June 6, 2025.

Young professionals who desire to elevate their careers should visit www.saharagep.com and Sahara Group’s social media channels for more details.

