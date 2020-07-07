The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption has disowned the statement issued by one of its members, Prof. Femi Odekunle, as not reflective of its position.

The Communications Officer of PACAC, Aghogho Agbahor, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Odekunle had in his statement on Monday night said he issued it after consultation with the the Chairman, Prof. Itse Sagay, and some others.

He said in the opening paragraph: “This is a preliminary reaction of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) to the alleged ‘arrest’ of Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”

And then added in the fifth paragraph: “While PACAC has not had a formal meeting on this development, I have discussed with the Chairman and some other members and the following can be considered as PACAC’s preliminary reaction to this development.”

But Agbahor said this was not the official position of PACAC.

He wrote: “The Attention of the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has been drawn to a statement circulating in the media space credited to one of its members Professor Femi Odekunle.

“The press release is the personal opinion of the member under whose name it was released and not that of the committee. If the committee consistent with its mandate has any view on the matter, it will be channeled to the President and not to the media.”