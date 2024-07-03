Sagamu-Benin road kidnap: Police kill two suspected kidnappers, rescue four

The Ogun State Police Command says it rescued three Indians and a Nigerian abducted on Sunday by suspected gunmen at the Delabo axis of the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, disclosed this at a news conference held at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

He noted the elimination of two suspected kidnappers.

Alamutu stated that the suspects were located in a bush they were hiding through a covert operation of the police.

The CP added that upon noticing the officers’ flashlights, the criminals engaged in a gun battle with the law enforcement team.

However, the anti-kidnapping squad’s superior firepower led to the elimination of two suspects, while the remaining suspects escaped with injuries, leaving behind their weapons.

He said the victims, identified as one Nigerian and three Indian nationals, were safely rescued unharmed and reunited with their families.

“Recovered items include 109 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines and two mobile phones,” he said.

Reassuring the public of the police’s dedication to safeguarding lives and property, he said a rapid response team had been deployed to enhance security along the Sagamu-Benin route.

“We encourage the public to report individuals displaying gunshot wounds under reasonable suspicion,” he said.