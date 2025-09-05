Safety on roads: FRSC, Police join forces in Lagos, Ogun

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 2, Lagos, Adegoke Fayoade, has pledged to boost inter-agency collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) within Lagos and Ogun states.

He made the pledge earlier in the week when he led senior officers to pay a courtesy call on the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) in charge of Lagos and Ogun states, ACM Ann Oladayo in her Ojodu, Lagos office.

While appreciating the ZCO for her commitment to promoting road safety in the zone, the AIG committed to contribute his quota to ensure that the roads are safer within the area of responsibility.

He equally promised to work closely with the FRSC during the end of year road safety activities, by providing security where necessary, especially along flash points.

In her remarks, Oladayo, while stressing the need for improved synergy amongst officers and men of the two security agencies, explained that her roadmap for Lagos and Ogun states, which is in line with the policy trust of the Corps Marshal, is to, among others, reduce road traffic crashes by 10%, intensify operations on the roads with emphasis on overloading and collaborative and joint operations during Ember months.

Tagging the police boss as ‘Crime Fighting AIG’ and herself as ‘Crash Fighting ZCO’, she suggested that a non-operational event that can foster synergy among the lower cadre and workshop be organized to bring the junior operatives together which will allow them to share ideas and brainstorm on smooth and better operational pathways in the course of carrying out the mandate of FRSC and NPF seamlessly in the zone.

She also used the opportunity to solicit for more assistance for armed backup during night patrols to address the issue of overloading of vehicles in the zone.

The AIG promised to spearhead the workshop that will host both agencies and other sister security agencies with the intention to cascade same to the rank and files, as according to him, the workshop will help to build bridge and close ranks among the senior officers and men of the NPF, FRSC and other sister agencies for the purpose of smooth, better and seamless operations.

