Sad, as soldier kills Police Sergeant in Borno

A soldier, Private Waberi Ibrahim, attached to the 29 Taskforce Brigade, Benisheilk, Borno State, has been detained for allegedly killing a Police Sergeant, Ahmed Ali.

Ibrahim was alleged to have shot the policeman in front of the brigade Monday while the deceased was trying to reverse a suspect vehicle belonging to one Army Sergeant Joseph Undei, who refused to halt at the Police’ Keystone Checkpoint.

Trouble was said to have started after the policemen on duty at the checkpoint flagged Undei’s Acura vehicle with registration number FKJ761AR for routine inspection but he refused to comply because he was allegedly carrying wraps of illicit substances suspected to be Marijuana.

Following his refusal to comply, one of the policemen at the checkpoint was said to have shot at his tyre, while another clinged to his vehicle and a police armoured vehicle followed behind to arrest him.

He was said to have eventually stopped at the roadblock mounted by troops of the brigade to check Boko Haram Terrorists’ movements.

It was learnt that at the military checkpoint, the leader of the police team asked Sergeant Ali to drive the suspect vehicle back to the police station and as he was about to carry out the order, Private Ibrahim opened fire on the vehicle, accidentally killing the policeman.

A source who disclosed the incident to The Nation said that the Brigade Commander immediately ordered the detention of the killer soldier, adding that the deceased policeman, suspect vehicle and exhibit were eventually allowed to be taken to the police station. The Nation