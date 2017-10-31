Sacked Catalan leader to speak in Brussels amid asylum rumours

The sacked President of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, is to address journalists at 12:30 local time (1130 GMT) in Brussels, Catalan politicians announced on Twitter, amid speculations that he is in Belgium to apply for asylum.

Puigdemont travelled to Belgium on Monday, after the Spanish state prosecutor’s office announced charges of rebellion, sedition and misappropriation of funds against him.

Speculations are rife that Puidgemont might be in Belgium to make an asylum application, after a Belgian junior minister floated the idea over the weekend.

The Belgium prime minister quickly rebutted those suggestions, and said that asylum for Puigdemont was currently not on the government’s agenda.

Belgian media reported on Monday that Puigdemont had hired Belgian Lawyer, Paul Bekaert, who has 30 years of experience as an asylum lawyer, including legal assistance to Spanish-Basque separatists in the past, as his advisor.