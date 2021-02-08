The Head Coach of Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Fidelis Ilechukwu, on Monday said his threat to sack four players gingered his team into beating hosts MFM FC of Lagos on Sunday.

Ilechukwu, while praising his players for winning the Match Day 9 fixture, disclosed that he had before the match threatened that four players might go if they lost the match.

He said: “I was not fully happy with my players because of many mistakes they committed in recent times.

“But I can now assure that other games coming up will be handled more seriously.”

Ilechukwu praised the MFM FC team for putting up a good fight in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture played at the Agege Stadium, describing them as a strong team.

The coach said 2-1 victory over the MFM FC team, which he once coached, was a sweet revenge over their loss to them in Owerri last season.

He assured that the issue of players’ salaries yet to be paid would be addressed, saying paying the salaries would be a motivating factor to do well in other games.

Speaking also on the match, MFM FC’s Chief Coach, Tony Bolus, said he was disappointed with the 1-2 loss to Heartland FC, adding that the match’s outcome was not what they expected.

Bolus said: “I want to assure our fans that the team will do well in their other games in the league.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that MFM FC have two wins, four draws and three losses from nine games played.

They have 10 points which have placed them in the 14th position.