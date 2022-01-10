Saboteurs advised Buhari at meeting in Aso Rock not to release Kanu — IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of bowing to the wishes of those it described as saboteurs in not acceding to requests to release its incarcerated Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The group levelled the accusation in a statement issued on Sunday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

It said the President met in Aso Rock with the saboteurs who misadvised him on IPOB and the Eastern Security Network.

Powerful said: “Our intelligence captured what transpired at a meeting between these saboteurs and the President in Aso Rock. In the meeting, these traitors concluded with the Presidency that Kanu should not be released, claiming erroneously though, that IPOB and the ESN have been defeated, which are lies.

“Our attention has also been drawn to the statement by President Buhari that he will not release our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We know that this new posture by Buhari, after he had earlier promised a delegation of Igbo leaders that he would look at their appeal to consider a political solution for Kanu, was not unconnected with the visit by some foreign-based traitors and enemies of our struggle.

“But we want to tell Buhari that he is going to make a mistake capable of consuming Nigeria should he fail to release Kanu because these bunch of criminals he had a meeting with were not giving him correct information about IPOB and the ESN outfit.

“Why should the Federal Government be releasing bandits and terrorists wreaking havoc across the country, but fail to release freedom seekers? If they have a case against him, let them come straight to the court and stop coming from the backdoor.”

The statement said if the Federal Government does not show undue interest in his case, Kanu will successfully defend himself in court.

It said: “Kanu and IPOB will defeat them both at local and international courts; the only thing that can save Nigeria is a referendum date for the people of Biafra, because the world is keenly watching.

“IPOB is too big for them to comprehend and they could not phantom IPOB and its operational strategy when they were in IPOB. The people who visited the President promised to help him crush IPOB and the ESN, but unfortunately, they cannot achieve that; actually, they will be disappointed.”