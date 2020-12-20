Following the upsurge in reported cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Tsaunin Kura GRA Residents Association (Sabo GRA), organisers of the Peace and Unity Cup of the Kaduna State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Zailani, have postponed the final earlier billed for December 20.

According to a statement by the Executive Public Relations Officer of the community, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, this was made known at a press briefing on Saturday.

Reading the text of the statement, President General of the Tsaunin Kura GRA Residents Association, Dr. Silas Adamu, said the decision was based on concerns raised by Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

“We are concerned by the surge of COVID-19 cases as expressed by our amiable Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, who is genuinely concerned about the well being of all citizens in the state,” he said.

He explained that already the decision to postpone the final has been conveyed to the Speaker, who has also commended the community.

Adamu, therefore, expressed regrets for inconveniences caused all teams and several dignitaries who had put in much preparation into gracing the final matches.

Though he didn’t disclose when the new date of the anticipated final would be, he hinted that it will be announced once the second wave of COVID-19 clears in consultation with the Speaker and other key stakeholders in ensuring that the safety of guests, community members and players is guaranteed

He therefore, charged residents of the community to ensure they strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols as advised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.