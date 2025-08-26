Sabalenka, Djokovic win as Medvedev tirade causes chaos at US Open

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic advanced to the US Open second round on Sunday after overcoming early tests on the opening day.

However, chaos erupted later at Flushing Meadows when Daniil Medvedev launched a tirade at the umpire, while fans disrupted his opponent’s serve during a heated five-set battle.

New York’s rowdy fans delayed play for six minutes as Medvedev lost 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 to Benjamin Bonzi at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Trouble began after a photographer entered the court prematurely on match point, prompting the umpire to award Bonzi another first serve due to the disruption.

An enraged Medvedev confronted the official and incited the crowd, unsettling Bonzi and stalling his serve on a crucial point.

The 2021 champion saved match point, won the third set in a tiebreak and bageled Bonzi in the fourth before losing the decider.

Also Read:

Bonzi, however, regained focus to secure a dramatic win and thanked the vocal crowd for their energy.

“The energy was wild. Thanks to all the ones booing. I gave everything in the fifth,” Bonzi told reporters after the match.

Sabalenka defeated Switzerland’s Rebeka Masarova 7-5, 6-1 on Arthur Ashe Court, adapting well to the extended 15-day tournament schedule.

“I didn’t choose to play on Sunday, but it’s great if you win. You get an extra day off,” Sabalenka said after the match.

Djokovic battled past American teenager Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 to begin his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

The win makes Djokovic the first player in the Open Era to win 75 consecutive first-round matches at Grand Slam events.

American hopes Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton advanced with straight-set wins over compatriot Emilio Nava and Peru’s Ignacio Buse, respectively.

Fritz beat Nava 7-5, 6-2, 6-3, while Shelton, a 2023 semi-finalist, eased past Buse 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on opening day.

The pair are seen as strong contenders to end a 22-year wait for a U.S. men’s champion at the tournament.

Emma Raducanu defeated Japan’s Ena Shibahara 6-1, 6-2 to reach the second round for the first time since winning the 2021 title.

Raducanu said she felt more confident entering this year’s tournament, in spite of the early exits in 2022 and 2024.

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez beat fellow Canadian Rebecca Marino 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the second round at Flushing Meadows.

Wimbledon 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova overcame Russia’s Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3, 7-6(3) in straight sets.

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia beat Chinese qualifier Wang Xiyu 6-4, 6-3, while Jessica Pegula ousted Egypt’s Mayar Sherif 6-0, 6-4.

There were upsets as Indonesia’s Janice Tjen stunned 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to claim a historic Grand Slam win.

Tjen became the first Indonesian to win a Grand Slam main draw match in 22 years and will now face Raducanu.

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines thrilled the crowd, rallying from 1-5 in the third set to beat Denmark’s Clara Tauson 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (11).

Reuters/NAN.

Post Views: 18