Ryan Giggs has denied assaulting his girlfriend Kate Greville at his £1.7 million mansion after police arrested the football star.

Police were called to Giggs’s Worsley home shortly after 10pm on Sunday following reports of “a disturbance”.

The former-Manchester United player and Wales manager was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault.

His agent announced on Tuesday: “He denies all allegations of assault made against him.

“He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.”

The Football Association of Wales has cancelled a press conference in light of the allegations.

The organisation was set to announce a team line up ahead of matches against the USA, Finland and Republic of Ireland.

The FAW confirmed it has been made aware of an issue surrounding their 46-year-old men’s national team manager.

They issued a statement saying: “The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the National Team Manager, Ryan Giggs. The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time.”

Giggs has been with girlfriend Greville on-and-off since 2017.

They met in 2013 when she began handling public relations for Hotel Football – which he co-owns.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman told The Sun: “Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”

Giggs was released on bail and was photographed leaving Pendleton police station.

In 2018, Manchester United legend Giggs went public with PR executive Greville for the first time.

The couple were immediately linked after Giggs split from his wife Stacey who he divorced in December 2017.

Ryan and Stacey finalised a £40 million settlement after he cheated on her with model and Big Brother star Imogen Thomas during their 10-year marriage.

His relationship with the reality TV star led to a super-injunction scandal when the married footballer successfully applied to the high court to prevent any details of the affair he’d allegedly had with her from being made public.