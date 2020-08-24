Ryan Alebiosu has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal.

The 18-year-old first joined Arsenal’s Academy when he was just seven years old.

The Islington-born Gunner joined our pre academy before signing as an under-9, developing through the ranks in the same group as fellow Academy graduate, Bukayo Saka.

According to Arsenal FC website: “A versatile and energetic right back who can also play in midfield, Ryan made 21 league appearances for our under-18s last term and made his debut for our under-23s against Liverpool in January.

“We congratulate Ryan on his first pro contract and look forward to supporting him with his continued development.