Rwanda: Osimhen, Lookman make Super Eagles starting line up

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are among the starting lineup of the Super Eagles against Rwanda in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The clash between the Super Eagles of Niger and the Amavubi (Wasps) of Rwanda will clash in Kigali on Friday (today) from 5pm Nigeria time.

According to the team list released by Coach Eric Chelle, Stanley Nwabali will be in goal and get cover from Ola Aina, Captain William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey and Bright Osaka.

In the midfield are Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, and Samuel Chukwueze, while Lookman, Osimhen and Simon Moses spearhead the attack.

