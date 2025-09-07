Rwanda coach questions refereeing after Super Eagles defeat

The Coach of the Amavubi of Rwanda, Adel Amrouche, has questioned the refereeing in the 1-0 loss to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria ran away with a lone goal victory courtesy of Tolu Arokodare at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Amrouche said the referee could have done better.

He however said he would not solely blame him as he was drafted for the game at the last minute.

He said: “I am not going to blame the referee, because they changed him at the last moment.

“Sometimes it is difficult to talk about the quality of the game, if we have referees like today.

“The Super Eagles, they did well today.

“They fight, we fight.

“But we gave the supporters a good fight.”

Amrouche added that his team would not give up as it is going to give a hard fight for the ticket to the World Cup from their Group C.

