Rwanda beat South Africa, lead Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers group

Hosts Rwanda on Tuesday in Butare beat visiting South Africa 2-0 to shoot to the top of Group C table in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African Qualifiers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the result meant that Rwanda now have four points from two matches to stop South Africa from widening their lead.

It was also a result that would help Nigeria and the rest of the group as a win would have given South Africa a four-point lead after two matches.

In the Match Day 2 fixture, Innocent Nshuti gave Rwanda a 12th minute lead, before Gilbert Mugisha extended their lead in the 28th minute.

Rwanda, who had drawn their Match Day 1 fixture 0-0 against Zimbabwe last week and will visit Benin Republic on June 5, now lead with one point.

South Africa, who will visit Nigeria in June, are in second place with three points from two games, having beaten Benin Republic 2-1 on Match Day 1.

Nigeria have now moved into third place, with two points from two matches, tied with Lesotho (fourth) and Zimbabwe (fifth) on goals difference, but ahead of both on goals scored.

Benin Republic bring up the rear in the group with one point from two matches, ahead of Match Days 3 and 4 fixtures in June.