Pupils in the Russian city of Yakutsk were sent home due to temperature of minus 50 degrees Celsius, local authorities announced on Thursday.

Schools will be shut but teaching will continue remotely at the moment, authorities in the Siberian city said.

Yakutsk, located on the River Lena in eastern Siberia, is said to be the coldest large city on earth.

It has 200,000 inhabitants.

Meteorologist measured new cold records in southern and western Siberia in December, with minus 49 degrees in Tomsk and minus 41 degrees in Novosibirsk.

The temperatures reportedly exceeded previous records by five degrees, a level of cold not experienced in the past 50 years to 100 years.

dpa/NAN.