Russian league player relishes first Super Eagles call-up

New Super Eagles invitee, Olusegun Olakunle, is in high spirits after receiving his maiden call-up to the national squad for Friday’s international friendly against Russia.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, invited the Russian league player for Krasnodar FC to assess defensive options.

Chelle is expected to hand Olakunle his first senior cap during the match against the Russian national team on Friday.

The 23-year-old right-back, who has scored twice for Krasnodar this season, said the invitation to join the national team came as a surprise.

He said: “Playing for the national team is every player’s dream.

“I’m happy to be invited and grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s a privilege and an honour.

“It’s not by my strength or skills alone.”

He admitted he initially felt it was too soon for a national team appearance but later changed his mind after speaking with others.

Olakunle said: “Some people told me it wasn’t too early.

“They encouraged me to focus on my job and let everything else follow.”

The player also reflected on his journey, describing his rise from the U-17 team as a rewarding experience.

He said: “I first got invited to the U-17 camp in 2019.

“I thought it was a joke, but I went and met thousands of other players.”

He said the trials were tough and competitive, but he stood out and earned a place in the team that played the African Cup of Nations.

The team qualified for the U-17 World Cup in Brazil later that year, but were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Olakunle added: “Everyone dreams of playing at the top level.

“I first played in Denmark, which gave me exposure to elite football.

“Now, making my senior national debut is a huge step.

“It’s a great opportunity for me.”

