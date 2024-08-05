Russian Flags: Police arrest 31 producers, distributors in Kano, Kaduna, others

The Nigerian Police Force said on Monday that it arrested 31 persons for what it described as “treason” for producing and distributing Russian flags and calling for anarchy.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said 30 persons were arrested in Kaduna State on Monday.

One person, who was recruiting persons for distribution of the flags, was arrested in Kano.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, also said that as at Monday, the number of persons arrested “who are not protesters but criminal elements, rioters” in connection with the #Endbadgovernance protest, are 873, up from 861 at the weekend.

He spoke during the joint press briefing of spokespersons of security and response agencies at the headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Also Read:

Adejobi said, “What we are having in the country right now are protests, demonstrations, and riots.

“Those arrested are rioters, armed robbers, looters and criminal elements. Arrest of criminal elements should not be described as arrest of protesters.

“Those arrested so far across the country are criminally-minded persons, looters engaged in criminal offences such as vandalization and destruction of public and critical infrastructure.

“So we should use the appropriate description for them — they are not protesters.

Speaking on allegations of using live bullets against the protesters as alleged at the MKO Abiola Stadium, ACP Adejoba said the Police and sister security agencies have operated in line with rules of engagement while managing the protest.

He said “Using tear gas against protesters when they resort to violence is allowed anywhere in the world.

“We have reiterated that we will not fold our hands to see violence again.

“In some states, protesters have been so violent; up to the extent they attempted to break into government house and offices here.”

Continuing, he said misuse of words is the greatest cause of errors.

“We need to use our words contextually this time around. I know we are aware that we are having protests in Nigeria.

“At the same time, we are aware we have riots in some states in Nigeria. So arrests of certain individuals who have been riotous should not be seen as the arrest of protesters. Let us get it clear.

“There are some states in Nigeria they have been having peaceful protests. Security agencies have been engaging them in some states.

“I’m sure, and I know you are aware, that some governors and public office holders have been engaging them. You can only engage a gathering, an assembly, that is friendly and accessible.

“Where you have individuals wielding stones, offensive weapons, dangerous weapons and all the likes; I don’t think a reasonable man will move close or be in the middle of such a gathering,” he noted.

On tear gas canisters fired at National Stadium: “This is the Federal Capital Territory, the heartbeat of our own great nation.

“Based on the court ruling, the FCT Police CP asked them to use Mashood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. Not the Umaru Yar’adua Expressway which caters to traffic from the Airport Road, City Gate, City Centre etc

“So I think we need to get things right. The venue is Mashood Kashimawo Abiola Stadium in Abuja. So if you see any individual on this expressway, I think that person has deliberately and willfully violated the agreement or the court ruling.

“We need to be law-abiding in this country. We need to obey rule of law in this country. Our presence is not to harass anybody, not to intimidate anybody, but for us to protect our national assets.

“You see deployments including every deployment at the three arm zone of the country. Three arm zone harbours the heartbeat of this country; where we can say is the capital of Nigeria, where we have the judiciary, the legislative, and of course the Villa.

“Eagle Square is opposite and, of course, located at the same area. I’m sure you know it also harbours the Remembrance Arcade, where we always honour our fallen heroes.

“These are critical assets to us in Nigeria and we value them so much. We don’t want certain individuals to vandalize or cause any destruction.

“You agree with me that in some areas in Abuja we recorded riots and this protest was violent. I know you know kubwa, you know Maraba axis, where property were destroyed and some set ablaze.

“Anywhere we have these violent engagements, I don’t think we should refer to such an assembly or a gathering or a procession as peaceful anymore.

“I want to confirm again that those that have been arrested so far, to the best, best of my knowledge and with the records I have from all the states, are criminally minded individuals.

“They went out and actually engaged in various criminal offences ranging from armed, robbery, homicide, mischief, or the one we call malicious damage, massive destruction of private and public facilities owners and in pains, as I speak with you.

“So I don’t want us to use the word protesters for those who are actually. To the best of our knowledge and based on our findings, they are rioters and of course, criminally minded individuals.

“Let us mind our words and let’s use appropriate words so that we do not heat up the polity and paint the government and security forces in a negative light.

“We have reiterated on several occasions that we will not fold our arms to see anarchy in the land again.

“We cannot afford to have the violence that we experienced during the last violent Endsars in 2020. Up till now, many are still in pain and we cannot allow such a thing to repeat itself.

“In the southern part as witnessed in the east, in Lagos, in some parts of Rivers. I’m sure you know, police and other security agencies have not engaged protesters.

“However, in some states, Kebi Nasarawa, Kano Kaduna, Zamfara they have been so much violence and destruction. In fact, they went as far as some trying to take over the government houses in these states.

“I don’t think the police and other security agencies in these affected states have done anything wrong by engaging them. It is important at that time to engage them professionally. And this what we have done.

“We have arrested so far 873 suspects and these suspects are those who are directly connected to one criminal offence or the other. Where anyone alleges the Police have arrested protesters, please let us know the protester.

“I want to use this opportunity to set the record straight. One of the demands of protesters is that the federal government should release those who are being incarcerated in prisons for #endsars protests.

“We have seven names. Take-it-back movement alleged that they are protesters. Our statement from the police is that we don’t have any protesters in any of our facilities in Nigeria.

“Those incarcerated in correctional center facility are criminals who have been charged to court and they were charged to court for armed robbery, murder and other criminal offences.

“No single endsars protester is still being incarcerated or kept in any of our facilities in Nigeria.

“Whoever wants to challenge this should come up, I have their names there. I’m going to share the names with you; offenses committed, for which were charged to courts and dates. I have them.

“I contacted my colleague from Correctional Service. We did our findings and we noticed that the names they rolled out are not protesters but those who went to attack us.

“I think one or two of them are those who went to the palace of the Oba of Lagos. Is oba’s palace part of the #Endears protest? Is it a police station? I don’t think the Oba’s palace in Lagos is part of police facility. So we need to set this record straight.

“Again, we have been able to arrest some individuals who were calling for some fashion at who engage themselves in what I call treasonable felony.

“To carry the flags of a foreign country on a sovereign land is a criminal offence. We have arrested them.

“Just this morning, we have arrested one Ahmed Tailor from Kano, in Kano local government area, for producing a large quantity of Russian flags giving them to young Nigerians to go and fly for reasons best known to him.

“We are profiling him. We want to get other sponsors like him. As I speak with you, the same thing has happened in Kaduna.

“We’ve been able to arrest 30 of them with the same Russian flags and don’t want us to believe that for now, at this stage, we are still having a protest.

“The undertones of this protest, based on our intelligence before it commenced on 1 August 2024, have begun to manifest.

“Because I don’t think #endbadgovernance peaceful protest should generate to a level where a foreign country’s flag will be flown in Nigeria.

“And it’s spreading from one state to another and to another place. Are we still having a protest? That is a big question for all of you.”

Post Views: 0