Russian boxer risks life ban 

Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin will be banned for life in case his future doping samples test positive for prohibited performance enhancing substances again, Andrey Ryabinsky, the head of the Boxing World promotion company, said on Thursday.

“In case of another [anti-doping rules] violation, Alexander will be banned for life,” Ryabinsky told journalists.

Ryabinsky announced on Wednesday that the World Boxing Council (WBC) dropped the indefinite suspension against Povetkin and the Russian boxer was again eligible for WBC-sponsored bouts starting December 6. However, Povetkin still had to pay the WBC a fine of $250,000.

Speaking about the $250,000 financial penalty, Ryabinsky said that “we will cover the fine as well as all accompanying expenses.”