Russia warns United States against direct attacks on Iran

Russia has warned the United States of America against direct involvement on Israel’s side in the conflict with Iran.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at St Petersburg International Economic Forum “it would be a step that would radically destabilise the whole situation”.

Ryabkov added: “Even speculation over US participation is dangerous.”

Russia has criticised Israel sharply over its strikes against Iran, accusing the Israeli leadership of leading the world to the brink of nuclear catastrophe.

Moscow and Tehran are seen as close partners in the Middle East.

Attacks were continuing on Wednesday, with the world awaiting a decision by President Donald Trump on whether the US will join Israel’s strikes on Iran.

dpa/NAN.

