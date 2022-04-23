Russia-Ukraine War: UN Scribe to meet Putin, Zelenskyy for mediation

The UN Secretary General António Guterres will be travelling to Russia and Ukraine to meet with the presidents and foreign ministers of both countries next week.

Guterres had Wednesday this week written to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to requesting for face-to-face meetings in their respective capitals in another effort to end almost eight weeks of bloody skirmishes.

UN Associate Spokesperson Eri Kaneko, in a statement on Friday, disclosed that Guterres would be received by the President Vladimir Putin in Moscow Tuesday, April 26.

Kaneko said the UN chief would be meeting and having lunch with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that same day.

“He hopes to talk about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently,” she said.

Similarly, the UN spokesperson announced in another statement that Guterres would also travel to Ukraine next week.

While on the trip, he will have a working meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and will be received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thursday, April 28.

The UN chief will also with the UN staff on the ground to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.