A spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry has described the US electoral system as “archiac” in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol building in Washington by supporters of Donald Trump.

“We are again drawing attention to the fact that the U.S. electoral system is archaic, it does not meet today’s democratic standards,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Sakharova told the Interfax agency.

That leaves room for “numerous violations,” she added, and said that Russia wishes the American people “that they will survive this dramatic moment in their own history with dignity.”

dpa/NAN.