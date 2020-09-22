A separate clinical study would be needed to include pregnant women in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Alexander Gintsburg, the Head of the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Tuesday.

“Certainly, it is necessary to conduct a separate clinical study, which has not been carried out yet,” Gintsburg said at a roundtable on COVID-19, hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Institute.

However, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide passed 30 million on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, as the World Health Organisation said daily case numbers were growing at an “alarming rate” in Europe.

The global death toll stands at 943,203 people and is expected to pass 1 million by October 1.

The U.S. accounts for than 22 per cent of global cases, at 6.67m, and nearly 200,000 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the WHO warned of “alarming rates of transmission” of Covid-19 across Europe and cautioned countries against shortening quarantine periods.

The WHO said the number of coronavirus cases in September “should serve as a wake-up call for all of us”. (Sputnik/NAN)