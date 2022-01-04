Russia pledges trade cooperation with Africa

Despite different political and economic interest, Russia says African continent is not a battle ground therefore; it is open to cooperation with African countries and other interested parties.

The Director of the Africa Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Vsevolod Tkachenko who said this Tuesday added that its doors are also open to other interested parties such as China and the European Union.

“We do not see Africa as an arena for confrontation between Russia and anyone else.

“We see it as a continent where in cooperation with our African friends and partners, we are open to interaction with all interested parties, including European Union, China and other countries,’’ Tkachenko said.

The diplomat said, Moscow understands that many have their own economic and political interests which did not always coincide with the interests of others.

However, he maintained that Russia always stood for fair competition and advocated partnership over confrontation.