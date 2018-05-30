Other players that failed to make the cut are injured Moses Simon, Dele Ajiboye, Uche Agbo and Stephen Eze.

Russia 2018: Rohr to drop two more as Lokosa, four others are sent home

Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr, has dropped Nigeria Premier League hot shot, Junior Lokosa, and four other players from the 30-man provisional list for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Other players that failed to make the cut are injured Moses Simon, Dele Ajiboye, Uche Agbo and Stephen Eze.

The coach will drop two more players before the deadline for submission of the final list.

Close camp however hinted that Simon will jet out with the team for another scan on his thigh in London. The AAA Gent winger tore his thigh in training.

Meanwhile, the three-African champions will jet out of the country to London by midday aboard a chartered flight.

They are billed to face The Three Lions of England in a friendly at the magnificent Wembley Stadium on Saturday.