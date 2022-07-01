Running mate: Atiku reacts to criticism by Ortom, others

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said he remains committed to reuniting members of the party.

He spoke following the widespread condemnation of his decision to pick the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as running mate.

The latest of such criticism was from the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who questioned the rationale behind not picking the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, even when reports had it that he was rated higher than Okowa.

But reacting in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Thursday, Abubakar said: “The #OfficialPDPNig will remain united.

“Focus on our actions.

“We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members.

“The unity in our community is my priority.

“Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society.

“Every Governor, Legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, are much loved and respected by me.

“When they speak, I listen.

“I do not only listen.

“Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced.”