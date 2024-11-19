RUN sequences first-ever entire human genome on Nigerian soil

The Institute of Genomics and Global Health, formerly known as the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, at Redeemer’s University of Nigeria, has successfully sequenced the entire human genome for the first time on Nigerian soil.

This was Africa’s first human genome sequenced using Illumina’s NovaSeqTM X Plus sequencer, the university said on Monday.

A statement by the university on the feat said the momentous milestone comes at the time of the official opening of the Genomics and Bioinformatics Training Academy within IGH at Redeemer’s University.

It said the facility will significantly increase the supply of qualified technical workforce for next-generation sequencing wet lab management, bioinformatics, big data analytics, and advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning applications.

Despite Africa being the birthplace of humanity and harbouring immense genetic diversity, less than two percent of human genomes sequenced and analysed so far have been from the African people.

Using Illumina’s NovaSeqTM X Plus sequencer, more than 20,000 human genomes can be sequenced yearly.

This is 2.5 times the output of NovaSeqTM 6000.

“Successfully sequencing a whole human genome at the Institute of Genomics and Global Health is a significant milestone, as from here we will be able to grow our understanding of genetic diversity and ancestry of African populations, which is currently underrepresented in genomic research,” said Professor Christian Happi, Director of IGH.

The Institute of Genomics and Global Health has successfully sequenced 11 human samples on the NovaSeq X plus and analysed them on the Illumina DRAGEN secondary analysis platform.

All samples, including diverse African populations, passed the threshold for a high-quality human whole genome equivalent.

This can create inclusive and relevant scientific knowledge that challenges potential historical bias in medical research.

“This ground-breaking achievement marks a significant step forward in our understanding of genetic diversity and ancestry of African populations and human genetics in general,” said Gregory Essert, Illumina’s General Manager of Emerging Markets.

The Institute of Genomics and Global Health and Illumina entered a partnership agreement to establish a genomics training academy at Redeemer’s University in 2023.

Also Read:

Last year, the first Illumina NovaSeqTM X Plus delivery to the IGH was an essential milestone in embedding genomics capability within Africa.

The IGH is a global hub of excellence for genomic research, leading the way in using genomics to improve public health in Africa.

The procurement of the NovaSeq X Plus by the IGH is a testament to the institute’s commitment to scientific innovation and changing the narratives about science in Africa.

Genomics is rapidly transforming how we diagnose and treat diseases, and it has the potential to revolutionise healthcare on the continent.

“Sequencing capacity developed at the Institute of Genomics and Global Health opens doors to personalised and precision medicine, targeted therapies, and disease prevention. It empowers our local scientists to study genetic factors related to non-communicable diseases prevalent in African populations,” Dr. Happi said.

The partnership between IGH and Illumina will enable early access to Illumina’s high-throughput sequencing, allowing African researchers in life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging fields to rapidly decode DNA and advance our understanding of genetics and diseases.

With this new major milestone, IGH, Redeemer’s University, is becoming a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies and will be pivotal in advancing genomics research and personalised medicine in Africa.

Post Views: 17