Run inclusive government, Orji Kalu urges Soludo

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the governor-elect of Anambra, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on his victory in the Nov. 6 governorship election.

Kalu, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, also commended the candidates of other political parties for the level of political maturity demonstrated before, during and after the poll.

The former governor of Abia called on the governor-elect to run an inclusive government and urged the people of Anambra to support the political class to take the state to enviable heights.

He cautioned politicians against heating the polity, adding that politics should not be seen as a do-or-die affair.

“Following the outcome of the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra, I felicitate the governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“All the candidates were patriotic and selfless before, during and after the election.

“The governor-elect should embrace participatory approach in governance.

“I urge sons and daughters of Anambra to embrace peace and unity despite political differences,’’ Kalu said.

He applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the media, non- governmental organisations and other stakeholders for ensuring a hitch-free election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Soludo won the election with 112,229 votes, while Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 53,807 votes.

Sen. Andy Uba (APC) scored 43,285 votes, while Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Peoples Party (YPP) got 21,261 votes.

Soludo won in 19 out of the 21 local government areas of the state in the election results declared by INEC on Wednesday in Awka.