RUN gets fourth substantive Deputy Vice-Chancellor 

The Redeemer’s University has elected Peter Adewuyi Aderonmu, a professor of Architecture at the Faculty of Built Environment, as its fourth substantive Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

The election of the fourth substantive Deputy Vice-Chancellor is in alignment with the new strategic direction of the Governing Council.

This is to integrate the founding vision and ideals of its proprietors with effective governance and efficient administration of the institution.

Aderonmu, who was elected on February 26, 2025, is a graduate of the University of Jos in Plateau State, where he earned his Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture degree in 1999 and 2001 respectively.

He later obtained a Doctor of Philosophy in Architecture in 2013.

He is widely published and a full member of the Architecture Regulatory Council of Nigeria, an apex body for the regulation and practice of the Architecture profession in Nigeria.

He is a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and is blessed with a wonderful family.

Aderonmu’s appointment takes effect from March 7, 2025 and is a subject of ratification of the Governing Council at its next statutory meeting, which comes up in May this year.

