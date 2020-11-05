Amid rumours of the alleged disappearance of male genitals through mystical powers, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Wednesday dismissed such rumours as “baseless and the handiwork of mischief makers”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the alleged claims had led to acts of arson in Daudu in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

Ortom, who refuted the claims when he visited Daudu in Guma Local Government Area, where the alleged genital disappearance occurred, explained that “there was no single confirmed case of the incident”.

The governor said the concocted tales of male genital disappearance was not true, but only meant to encourage hatred and underdevelopment of the area.

He expressed regrets that while the people had yet to recover from the effects of herders attacks, “it was unthinkable for the youth in the area to embark on destruction of property for a nonexistent disappearance of genital organs”.

Ortom noted that such allegations could scare people who go to Daudu for investment purposes, adding: “Law and order must be maintained at all times.”

The governor, who requested those with complaints of missing genital organs to present themselves for physical examination, only one person turned out but could not prove his claim of genital disappearance because his male organ was still intact.

Ortom warned the people against any breakdown of law and order as said such acts would be tackled by security agents.

He appealed to the people to refrain from resorting to jungle justice but to report all criminal activities to the security agencies.

Also speaking, the Chief of Guma, Dennis Shemberga, commended elders and other stakeholders, especially security agents, for the critical roles they played in ensuring that peace returned to Daudu.

Shemberga said the governor’s visit was timely and would help to douse tension in the area.

NAN reports that Ortom was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioner of Police, Mukadas Garba, and members of the State Executive Council.

It would be recalled that the Benue State Police Command had also dismissed the claims but said it had arrested eight people in connection with the destruction of property in the area.