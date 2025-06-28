Ruling house rejects Adegbola’s re-coronation as Eleruwa

Members of the Laribikusi Ruling House of Eruwa, Oyo State have rejected the planned re-coronation of Samuel Adegbola as the Eleruwa of Eruwa, describing it as fraudulent and illegitimate.

This was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday by some members of the protesting ruling house.

Those who signed the statement were Princes Raimi Salawu, Lamidi Ojuolape, Emmanuel Adeyemi, and Adebayo Adeleke.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Adegbola was removed as the Eleruwa of Eruwa by the Supreme Court on November 29, 2019 after reigning for 21 years.

However, the Oyo State Government recently announced him as the new Eleruwa of Eruwa, scheduling the coronation for Saturday.

The ruling house claimed that Adegbola had deprived them of their rightful turn to the throne, having ruled 21 years before the court sacked him.

According to them, political influence in Oyo State allegedly aided his return through hand-picked kingmakers led by Odofin Olatunji Samuel Oladiran.

The ruling house said that Adegbola’s new title: “Ajobo Olurin I,” confirmed his roots from Igbo-Ora, adding that no Ajobo or Akindele lineage exists in Eruwa’s royal family.

They said that they would never accept a settler as king and described the planned re-coronation as a violation of Eruwa’s traditions and customs.

The ruling house also accused the Oyo State Government of ignoring their petitions, press conferences, and open letters challenging the process of Adegbola’s return.

The Laribikusi family vowed to pursue justice through legal and traditional means, affirming they would not be intimidated by any political pressure.

They promised to defend Eruwa’s traditions and uphold the integrity of its royal institution, no matter how long it would take them.

The ruling house, however, urged the people of Eruwa to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring them that truth and justice would ultimately prevail.

