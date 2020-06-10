The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has asked an Igbosere High Court in Lagos to strike out a suit challenging the installation of Hakeem Ajasa as the Oniru of Iruland.

The suit is seeking a perpetual injunction restraining Ajasa from parading himself as Oba Oniru of Lagos.

The suit is also seeking to stop Ajasa from performing traditional ceremonies or rites pertaining to the installation of Oba Oniru of Lagos until a new selection is made in the appropriate customary manner or in accordance with Section 9(1) of the Obas and Chiefs of Lagos State Law, 1981.

The plaintiffs in the suit are Alhaja Afusatu Kabiawu, Alhaji Surajudeen Durosimi and Alhaja Wosilatu Fatosha.

Ajasa is the third defendant in the suit in which the Governor of Lagos State and the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice are also joined.

The plaintiffs are, however, urging the court to declare that it was the turn of the Abisogun Ruling House to nominate a candidate to fill the Oniru stool, following the demise of Oba Idowu Abiodun.

They contended that Ajasa’s nomination was invalid as he “is not a member of the Abisogun Ruling House and is not in any way related to Abisogun by blood.”

But Sanwo-Olu and the State’s Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), had filed a preliminary objection, asking the court to strike out the suit for being incompetent.

The governor and the AG argued that the suit did not comply with “condition precedent” as the plaintiffs failed to exhaust statutory remedy provided in the extant Chieftaincy Declaration regulating succession to the Oniru of Lagos stool before they rushed to court.

The defendants said that “Clause 5 of Paragraph 5 of the declaration specifically provides that if there is a dispute on the choice of a candidate to fill the vacancy, the head of the family (Arole) shall report the matter in writing to the Oba of Lagos, who in turn shall refer it to an ad hoc committee and the Oba-in-Council.

“The Oba shall then forward the recommendation of the Oba-in-Council to the secretary to the competent local government.

“The claimants have neglected or failed to take advantage of this remedy before coming to this court.”

They, therefore, prayed the court to strike out the suit.

The suit was assigned to Justice Owolabi Dabiri’s court but no date has been given for hearing.

