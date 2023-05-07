Rule of law will make economy flourish, Babalakin declares at Art Gallery launch, by Tajudeen Balogun

Governments at various levels in the country have been tasked to adhere strictly to the rule of law in order to achieve a just society and drive the economy rapidly.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, Dr Wale Babalakin gave the task Saturday, while speaking with newsmen, at the launch of MMA2 Art Gallery in Lagos.

Dr Babalakin said when the rule of law is followed, institutions would thrive, business would grow, the atmosphere would be peaceful and ultimately, investors would heed the calls and be willing to come and establish businesses in the country.

The vision of MMA2 Dr Babalakin recalled is to advance from having just a take-off and landing terminals, rather, to put in place a one-stop airport facility, where travelers before traveling or while arriving could do shopping, relax, work, network, as well as engage in virtually in all business activities in a standard mall and working environment.

While speaking on his expectation as the country prepares to usher in new administration, the Bi-Courtney boss maintained that following and ensuring rule of law would deliver a prosperous economy and future for the country.

He thanked the Director of the Art Gallery, Engr. Wilson Agu for the wonderful initiative.

Speaking at the launch, the initiator, Engr. Agu said the Gallery was to promote arts, culture and innovation.

Agu emphasized that the project was meant to have an interaction, create a platform for young artists to interact with the art collectors; for the connoisseurs

of arts, enthusiasts, to project “our arts”.

He affirmed: ” MMA2 is a right place to be. It’s a unique place; a pacesetter and first of its kind in the country”

Agu stressed: “Airport is a peculiar facility meant to be the parlour of the country, a parlour of stage, just like you make your room and leave your parlour for the stranger. As a welcoming space, it ought to be a foremost projector of our culture”.

The Engineer who have delved into arts for over 32 years ago restated that the Gallery was to create a platform where arts can lead, thrive and interact with the people.

Agu who described himself as a servant confirmed that the project is beyond the normal buying and selling of arts, or exposing people to the arts and updating the same, revealing that another component of the initiative was a section to profile celebrities – achievers, arts collectors, individually or through organizations.

When asked about the choice of his works, Engr. Agu stated that, the exhibition showcased only his works, saying that they all reflect the influences he has had in the past, some on leisure, various comments on the society, as well as women, all bothering on arts forms and movements over time.

Speaking on his keen interest on women, Engr. Agu declared that they (women) are unique gender, saying that his interest was rooted in the the significant roles they play in every society.

He noted that most cultures appreciate women, but lamented that Africa was the least that accords due recognition to women.

He restated that the typical white appreciates women in all their creative works – affirming that their arts and story lines preserved women as an important entity, both in imagination and narration.

Agu declared in Africa, “we are not doing enough expressions” whereas, there is potential to do better, therefore, advocated that all hands must be on deck to change the present trend and narrative.

He noted that the initiative was like a “discussion”and said the discussion must continue, appealing to all stakeholders to endure with the management, as the Gallery transforms, to become a responsible outfit, standing point to groom many artists and replica of what “arts, society and culture of people” should be.

He appealed to stakeholders to allow him serve them artistically and in engineering aspect.

Engr. Agu thanked the Bi-Courtney Chair, Dr Babalakin who he confessed he has never met in person, for approving the initiative and creating a space for the dream to come to a reality.

The launch was attended by artists, curators, art ambassadors, such as a veteran journalist and former Editor, The Guardian on Saturday, Jahman Anikulapo, Arts academia, Senior Aviation and Arts Correspondents, Principal Officers of Bi-Courtney, manager of MMA2 and staff.

Pics Captions: 1. Dr Wale Babalakin commissioning the Art Gallery.

2. Engr. Wilson Agu explaining one of the artworks in the Gallery to Dr Babalakin and other guests after commissioning.