RULAAC speaks on Egbetokun’s ‘magical’ tenure extension

The Rule of Law and Accountability Centre has stepped forward to put the records straight following the renewed controversy over the Senate’s amendment of the Police Act, 2020 and the magical extension of the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, made the clarification in an update on the extension of the IGP’s tenure.

Nwanguma said that on July 23, 2024, the Nigerian Senate approved an amendment to the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, extending the tenure of Egbetokun beyond the statutory retirement age of 60.

According to the activist, this followed a request from President Bola Tinubu.

Egbetokun was at the time scheduled to turn 60 on September 4, 2024.

Raising key issues, Nwanguma said the amendment modified Section 18(8) of the Police Act, allowing the IGP to serve beyond the statutorily permitted age, conflicting with the Public Service Rules.

He further said: “Initial proposals sought to extend service limits to 65 years or 40 years of service, diverging from the existing 60 years or 35 years.

“The bill advanced through first, second, and third readings in a single sitting, without public hearings.

“This haste drew criticism from civil society groups for lacking due process and consultation.

“Several organisations, including the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, criticised the proposals seeking to extend service limits to 65 years or 40 years of service, as well as condemned the rushed amendment to extend the IGP’s tenure, arguing it undermined intended retirement provisions and the rule of law.”

Nwanguma noted that the amendment raised concerns about political motivation, potential abuse of power, nepotism, and a diminishing commitment to transparency.

Also Read:

Analysts, he stressed, warned that this could pave the way for future legislative actions to bypass due process.

He stated that civil society advocacy groups urged President Tinubu to adhere to constitutional guidelines in appointing future IGPs, advocating for the integrity of the police institution and promoting unity within the force.

He said: “As it was then, the renewed controversy underscores the fact that the swift amendment to the Police Act amid public criticism highlights the ongoing tensions between governmental authority and due process in Nigeria.

“Ensuring transparency and adherence to established laws is crucial for maintaining public trust and the integrity of democracy in the country.”

Post Views: 23