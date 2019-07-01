The Christian Association of Nigeria has threatened to drag President Muhammadu Buhari to the United Nations over the Ruga policy of the Federal Government for herdsmen in the country.

The Imo State chapter of CAN made the position known on Sunday via its State Secretary, Rev. Eches Divine Eches, in Owerri.

Eches said RUGA was a strategy to freely create settlements for the Fulanis in the 36 states of the federation.

He called on the five governors of the South East states to quickly convene an emergency meeting to jointly and publicly reject the move to establish Ruga settlements for herders.

He added that the life of Nigerians would be under threat with such a policy, expressing fears that it could lead to further killings in the country.

Eches said: “We, the Christian Association of Nigeria, Imo State chapter, are saying no to the Ruga policy of President Muhammadu Buhari.”